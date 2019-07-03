I am very disappointed in Gov. Steve Bullock's stance on the Keystone XL Pipeline. Here are some “kitchen table” facts:
A Koch Industry subsidiary owns 1.1 million acres, the size of Delaware, in oil sand leases in Alberta, Canada, which will be a potential source of crude for the Keystone XL Pipeline. Koch Industries also own the Flint Hills Corpus Christi Refinery, which is set up for heavy crude, such as from Alberta. This refinery is at the end of the proposed pipeline.
Looking at the proposed capacity of this pipeline of 21.4 million gallons heavy crude per day and the estimated greenhouse gases from this crude, from industry values, would be about 758.3 million pounds carbon dioxide equivalent per day. That is the weight of about 1,900 train locomotives. Actual measurements indicate that industry values are perhaps 30% or more lower than actual for this crude. This increase would result in about 985.3 million pounds per day. For 365 days, this value could be as high as 179.8 million tons of carbon dioxide equivalent in this crude from its destructive mining up to the time it leaves the tailpipe.
Erwin Curry,
Missoula