 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Some lawmakers need new spines

Some lawmakers need new spines

{{featured_button_text}}

"RNC to buy 250 exoskeletons," Genuine Fake News, Dissociated Press, Washington, D.C.:

The Republican National Committee announced today that it will distribute exoskeletons to senators and representatives other than Mitt Romney and the Democrats. Costing $100,000 each, the exoskeletons are expected to cure the spinelessness afflicting supine Republican legislators. Prosthetic spines in upstanding congressmen will make America great again.

The prostheses, unlike horseshoe crabs’ shells, will not be evident to onlookers, said an RNC spokeswoman. They are to be worn between outer garments and underclothing. So, upright lawmakers’ principled actions will be credited to them, not their radio-controlled equipment.

Standing erect for the first time in years, solons will denounce presidential outrages even if doing so imperils their employment. They will cease denying risibly to reporters that they have had time to form an opinion or read a news article. Artificial backbones will also help GOP legislators admit that holding the Republican convention on the White House grounds breaches the Hatch Act, while emoluments violate the Constitution.

Their backs stiffened by exoskeletons, lawmakers will acknowledge that extorting foreign governments is felonious and paying courtesans to ensure their silence constitutes illegal campaign contributions. These reforms will help drain the swamp.

Richard Friary,

Florence

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
3
1
0
0
0

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Election signs expose character
Letters

Election signs expose character

Have you ever thought how nice it would be if somehow you could tell in advance the content of a person’s character before you ever had any in…

Good people in Missoula
Letters

Good people in Missoula

While out walking on Saturday, Sept. 5, I tripped and hit my head. I didn’t have a chance to get names but want to thank the young man from Wa…

Worst president ever
Letters

Worst president ever

Our president loves to claim he is the best, and his mantra, “No one has done more than I,” frequently oozes forth in his speeches. When it co…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News