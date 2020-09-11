Some lawmakers need new spines

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Missoula's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

"RNC to buy 250 exoskeletons," Genuine Fake News, Dissociated Press, Washington, D.C.:

The Republican National Committee announced today that it will distribute exoskeletons to senators and representatives other than Mitt Romney and the Democrats. Costing $100,000 each, the exoskeletons are expected to cure the spinelessness afflicting supine Republican legislators. Prosthetic spines in upstanding congressmen will make America great again.

The prostheses, unlike horseshoe crabs’ shells, will not be evident to onlookers, said an RNC spokeswoman. They are to be worn between outer garments and underclothing. So, upright lawmakers’ principled actions will be credited to them, not their radio-controlled equipment.

Standing erect for the first time in years, solons will denounce presidential outrages even if doing so imperils their employment. They will cease denying risibly to reporters that they have had time to form an opinion or read a news article. Artificial backbones will also help GOP legislators admit that holding the Republican convention on the White House grounds breaches the Hatch Act, while emoluments violate the Constitution.