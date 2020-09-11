Some lawmakers need new spines

"RNC to buy 250 exoskeletons," Genuine Fake News, Dissociated Press, Washington, D.C.:
The Republican National Committee announced today that it will distribute exoskeletons to senators and representatives other than Mitt Romney and the Democrats. Costing $100,000 each, the exoskeletons are expected to cure the spinelessness afflicting supine Republican legislators. Prosthetic spines in upstanding congressmen will make America great again.
The prostheses, unlike horseshoe crabs’ shells, will not be evident to onlookers, said an RNC spokeswoman. They are to be worn between outer garments and underclothing. So, upright lawmakers’ principled actions will be credited to them, not their radio-controlled equipment.
Standing erect for the first time in years, solons will denounce presidential outrages even if doing so imperils their employment. They will cease denying risibly to reporters that they have had time to form an opinion or read a news article. Artificial backbones will also help GOP legislators admit that holding the Republican convention on the White House grounds breaches the Hatch Act, while emoluments violate the Constitution.
Their backs stiffened by exoskeletons, lawmakers will acknowledge that extorting foreign governments is felonious and paying courtesans to ensure their silence constitutes illegal campaign contributions. These reforms will help drain the swamp.
Richard Friary,
Florence
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!