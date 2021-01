In response to E. Donnall Thomas Jr., M.D. ( guest column, Jan. 5 ), and to everyone else who has tried to change the minds of those who will not do the right thing and just wear a mask:

You will never convince someone who thinks they are the only one who matters. To them it is me, me, me — nothing else matters. Makes you wonder if they really, truly cared if it were to happen to one of their loved ones. Oh wait, that's right: it's me, me, me.