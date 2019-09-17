{{featured_button_text}}
The 17th of September is "Constitution Day." This is a great day for all Montanans to stop, say a pray and grab their copy of the Constitution.

Read in the Constitution three important places: The Electoral College, also Article Four, Section 4, talks about the border issue, and Article Six, Clause Two is the Supremacy Clause, which covers federal laws.

It is a great day to do some homework and give thanks to our founding fathers.

America is still that shining city upon a hill.

Gary Carlson,

Corvallis

