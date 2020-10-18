Some reasons to vote Republican

I am voting Republican because:

I support law and order and oppose any defunding of police.

I am tired of rioting and looting in the name of protest in mostly Democratic-run cities.

I believe raising personal and corporate taxes will have a negative effect on our economy.

I believe that the Democratic Party today does not represent the majority of Montana.

I oppose blanket amnesty for the 12 million-22 million illegals in our country today; I want secure borders and am for restricting access from countries that harbor terrorists.

I want to keep my Second Amendment rights to keep and to bear arms.

I oppose the “Green New Deal.”

I support the sanctity of human life at all stages.

I oppose government control of all health care and the elimination of private options.

I support capitalism and oppose socialism.

If you agree, please join us. Vote Republican — for our future, the future of our children and grandchildren and the future of our republic.