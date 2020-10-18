Some reasons to vote Republican

I am voting Republican because:
I support law and order and oppose any defunding of police.
I am tired of rioting and looting in the name of protest in mostly Democratic-run cities.
I believe raising personal and corporate taxes will have a negative effect on our economy.
I believe that the Democratic Party today does not represent the majority of Montana.
I oppose blanket amnesty for the 12 million-22 million illegals in our country today; I want secure borders and am for restricting access from countries that harbor terrorists.
I want to keep my Second Amendment rights to keep and to bear arms.
I oppose the “Green New Deal.”
I support the sanctity of human life at all stages.
I oppose government control of all health care and the elimination of private options.
I support capitalism and oppose socialism.
If you agree, please join us. Vote Republican — for our future, the future of our children and grandchildren and the future of our republic.
Marlo Maddy,
president,
Lake County
Republican Women;
Dorothy Ashcraft,
vice president,
Lake County
Republican Women
