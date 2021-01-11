Some states have sloppy vote process

Many people find it hard to believe that our last presidential election was stolen. If this were to become validated, that would severely damage our trust in fair elections and weaken our democratic system.

Some states have sloppy voting practices. We would do better if a bipartisan Congress proactively investigates mistakes and misdeeds of the past presidential election. A unified Congress may forestall a crisis of voter confidence in future presidential election process.

There is a need to take corrective action. It’s time to reform voting practices and uniformity for all future presidential elections.

Bill Murray,

Missoula

