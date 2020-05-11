Some suggestions for President Trump

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-839-6397 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A lot of people come up to me and say our president's handling of the COVID-19 crisis is unbelievable. You bet it is. The best we could hope for. How better can you handle a so-called national crisis into a matter of states' rights.

I have it on good authority that some are profiting from this situation. News flash. That's the way we do things in America, so get over it if you think it's unfair.

I have some suggestions for our president to utilize as the fake news continues to blather about this microbe. One: Order GM to manufacture walk-in microwaves for so-called deplorables to use if they sneeze or cough. That ought to do it, eh? Two: The president and exemplary Christian vice president inject themselves with the virus during a press conference. I can think of no better way for him to demonstrate there is nothing to fear and also to show his unquestioned patriotism.

Time to return to my job at the hog processing plant.

By the way: What do you all think of a Trump-Putin ticket for 2020?

Joe Blackman,

Missoula

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 2 Funny 1 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 1