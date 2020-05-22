Someone stealing Tranel yard signs

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

I just returned from being away over the weekend to find my “MONICA TRANEL for Public Service Commissioner” yard sign gone. Someone swiped my sign!

Normally I’d just shake my head and resign this to campaign "hi-jinks."

Yet I have several campaign signs and no other sign was touched. In addition to that I contacted Monica Tranel for PSC campaign headquarters and discovered that many of Monica Tranel’s signs around our city had also been stolen.

This is more than sophomoric bad action. It’s likely an intended crime by someone supporting the opposition to lessen the visibility of the campaign they fear is winning.

I’ve been involved in political campaigns in Missoula for close to 30 years. When only one candidate’s signs go missing, it’s no longer a prank. It’s a sad display of poor sportsmanship, at the least.

Please report any sightings of someone "stealing’" signs to the police. Everyone has a right to vote for the candidate they choose, but not to degrade our personal choices with targeted actions such as these.

Jim Parker,

Missoula

