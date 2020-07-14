Soros vilified by certain people

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Missoula's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Who do the following four quotes belong to?

“I chose America as my home because I value freedom and democracy, civil liberties and an open society.”

“Once we realize that imperfect understanding is the human condition there is no shame in being wrong, only in failing to correct our mistakes.”

“I'm only rich because I know when I'm wrong.”

“I wish I could write a book that will be read for as long as our civilization lasts... I would value it much more highly than any business success...”

One gets the impression from these quotes that this man might be a successful business man, and highly adapted to an American capitalistic system. In fact if you read more of his quotes, you find most deal with investment strategy, the most American capitalistic device ever devised. This is how he gained $8 billion. Are you fearful of this man so far?

The facts are that this man George Soros (born Schwartz György; Aug. 12, 1930) has been vilified by certain people for years as he has donated to Democrats and liberal causes. It is only a ploy to justify the preponderance of wealthy donors on the right. In addition he is Jewish.

