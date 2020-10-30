 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
SOS Office needs Bennett's leadership

SOS Office needs Bennett's leadership

{{featured_button_text}}

Another fine mess at the Montana Secretary of State’s Office. I read the Missoulian/Lee Enterprises Oct. 25 story about the SOS website overcharging businesses paying annual registration fees in March, followed months later by dissolution notices. Seriously? Why wasn’t anyone paying attention at the SOS office? This year has been hard enough for small business!

We’ve run Montana businesses for 25 years and it was easy to work with the SOS office, but not under the Stapleton/Jacobsen administration. How much more time and money must small businesses sacrifice? Jacobsen is running for SOS touting her “effectiveness.” Really? For whom?

If you care about small businesses, it’s time to hire real leadership. Vote Bryce Bennett for secretary of state.

Deb Essen,

Victor

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
1
1
0
0
0

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

No mention of Biden scandal
Letters

No mention of Biden scandal

Five of the six major media conglomerates in the U.S. are controlled by liberal Democrats who serve as a propaganda arm of the Democratic Part…

Can't relate to Gianforte
Letters

Can't relate to Gianforte

There are some voters who are voting for Greg Gianforte, the richest member of Congress and a former New Jersey resident who now wants to be t…

Fear a civil war
Letters

Fear a civil war

If our retiring president lips are moving he is lying. How many more lies will it take for Republicans to stop his lips from moving. I am a Re…

Political ads need to stop
Letters

Political ads need to stop

Thank you, Christine Hillegass. I am a lifelong Montanan, diehard Republican, I love my state, I love my family, and I love my friends, some o…

We deserve better than Bullock
Letters

We deserve better than Bullock

It will be good next week to be able to read the newspaper online without popup ads of Steve Bullock doing a Hollywood pose and a negative ad …

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News