Sound barriers causing hazard

It's been quite some time since I have written to the Missoulian editor but I just have to talk about an issue which involves the safety and lives of innocent drivers and passengers.

I often exit onto the freeway by way of the Van Buren exit heading west. Since the construction, which took place over the last two years or so, it immediately became evident that because of the proximity of one of those — I guess they're called "sound walls" right next to the freeway, that it's a major hazard.

How would I know this? Well, so far, there have been at least seven different occasions in which I was almost unable to see quickly enough big semis coming right up on me. If I had not somehow slammed on my brakes that very first time it happened, me and my small Honda Civic would have been completely crushed.

My only saving grace was that my children were not with me at these times, because each time it happened during the weekday school day.

I'm not at all positive what the solution is to this dangerous situation but I just wanted to call attention to this.

Charlotte Knutsen,

Missoula

