Sources dispute 'loser' comments

In his letter to the Missoulian tagged, "'Loser' label contemptible" (Sept. 13), Dick Hoskins sanctions the fake news published in the “Atlantic”; a collection of lies from sources too scared to be identified. In his letter, Hoskins chooses to own this political hack job by saying President Trump “deserves only our deepest and lasting contempt.”

Several sources were with the president at the time who have disputed the comments attributed to the president and suggest the Atlantic article is but another hapless Hail Mary tossed by the Democratic Party striving to win the election.

Hoskins would have us believe his opinion is legitimate just because he knows many friends and relatives who wore the uniform in defense of this country but Hoskins fails to tell us if any of them agree with him. This is a quintessential example of how an opinion can perpetuate fake news, especially if one digests only a slice of the story.

Donald Bergoust,

Missoula

