A new South Avenue bridge could also cost Missoula County millions.
On Oct. 13, the Missoulian reported in reference to a new South Avenue Bridge: “if built as proposed, it would come at no cost to the county, except for some necessary road improvements on South Avenue.”
According to the meeting notes for a meeting that Shane Stack (Missoula County’s Public Works director) held with representatives from the opposing groups on Oct. 11, road/trail improvements around the new bridge could cost between $4.25 million and $5 million. However, the current environmental review does not address this issue because the scope of the project is only for the bridge itself.
I do not understand how the county can accept a project until it can ensure that the necessary road improvements will be done before the bridge is built and with disclosure of the funding source for the improvements, including whether tax increases would be necessary.
Sharon Sterbis,
member,
Maclay Bridge Alliance,
Missoula