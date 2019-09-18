A new South Avenue bridge is far more expensive than advertised. The existing historic bridge is demonstrably safe.
Swimmers recreating nearby may be worrisome, but with the existing 15 mph speed limit (which must irritate some drivers), there have been no serious accidents involving vehicle traffic in years. Brooks Street should be so safe.
A study was not conducted (until authorized by the Maclay Bridge Alliance) to evaluate the costs and benefits of rehabilitating the bridge. The official report proposed to bring the existing bridge up to the standards for new bridges (including the new approaches) at a cost equivalent to that of building a new bridge.
Never have we seen a cost projection for buying (or building) the approaches for the South Avenue bridge (which federal dollars do not cover).
With the county on the hook for the approaches (and likely improving South Avenue for such a higher traffic load), repaying a million dollars for a study already done and another couple million to fix Maclay Bridge is obviously an option that Missoula County Commissioner Dave Strohmaier is evaluating. We should trust our elected officials to do their jobs, especially when they appear to be doing their jobs.
George Hart,
Missoula