Wildfire events are increasing in both intensity and severity. Mitigating and minimizing the risks to the community from changing wildfire dynamics should be a county priority. Building the South Avenue bridge is an easy, logical step improving the community’s wildfire response.
Wildfire seasons last longer now and more people are moving into the wildland urban interface (WUI), making emergency response time critical. The Maclay Bridge is a bottleneck constraining access for fire suppression equipment and egress for residents in a catastrophic wildfire event in the Blue Mountain, O’Brien Creek and Horseback Ridge areas.
Reflect on the tragedies of the unprecedented wildfires in California this year. We know from the Roaring Lion fire in the Bitterroot in 2016 and Montana’s record-breaking 2017 wildfires that catastrophic wildfire is a reality here in Montana. Currently the Maclay Bridge is the most direct route to safety for residents and for firefighters engaging with the fire. It's one lane wide, cannot support the weight of large fire trucks and is clogged with parked cars through the peak of fire season.
The South Avenue bridge solution alleviates the problems created by the current bridge and enhances the county’s wildfire preparedness and residents’ safety.
Tom Perry,
Missoula