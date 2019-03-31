The Missoulian Editorial (Sunday, March 24) was very effective at repeating the talking points from the group supporting a new bridge on South Avenue. I was disappointed the Editorial Board didn’t make the effort to look beyond supplied talking points and do their own research. The Board of County Commissioners (BCC) is required to follow state and federal laws. The current South Avenue Bridge planning study is unfinished and does not meet the federal National Environmental Policy Act (NEPA), or the Montana Environmental Policy Act (MEPA). None of the previous studies mentioned have met the requirements of those laws. The study also has to meet Section 106 of the 1966 National Historic Preservation Act and Section 4(f) of the National Transportation Act. Neither of those laws has been met to date. The contractor HDR refuses to provide needed information, putting the BCC in a position of either approving a document that may be illegal (inviting a certain court challenge), or hiring another contractor to provide required information on significant effects. The Clark Fork Coalition, among others, has pointed out to the BCC likely significant effects created by the project. The BCC is doing their job, their contractor HDR isn’t.
Fred Stewart,
Missoula