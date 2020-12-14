Sowing doubt in democratic process

Attorney General Tim Fox recently had Montana join the Texas lawsuit asking the U.S. Supreme Court to invalidate the four swing states' votes.

I do not understand why Montana voters want to invalidate another state's election results? There have been more than 20 lawsuits filed alleging "corrupt elections" results or "stealing" of the election. All lawsuits have been dismissed by the courts (even the U.S. Supreme Court) for lack of any real evidence. Why is Attorney General Fox making me, a voter, a part of this improper action?

Our Constitution clearly lays out the steps to elect our leaders, and Sen. Steve Daines, Rep. Greg Gianforte and Attorney General Fox, by not accepting the election results, are clearly not fulfilling their oath to "support and defend the Constitution of the United States against all enemies, foreign or domestic." Challenging the correctly tabulated results of an election is clearly harmful to our Constitution by sowing doubt in our democratic process; they are acting inappropriately in not supporting the peaceful and efficient transfer of power.

It is a sad day when I am ashamed of the position Montana and its congressional delegation have taken.

Hugh Sheehy,

Bonner

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 0 Funny 1 Wow 0 Sad 1 Angry 0