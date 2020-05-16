'Space Farce' to deliver COVID-19 vaccines

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-839-6397 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

I’ll sleep better now that our wartime leader, Agent Orange Crush, has finally unveiled his secret plan for combating the COVID-19 invisible enemy.

The operation, code-named Operation Warped Speedo, involves the recently created U.S. Space Farce (USSF) transporting 300 million-plus doses of a new vaccine by the end of the year to hot spots around the United States. Retrofitted Corellian light freighters, Millennium Mergansers, is the aircraft of choice by our leader. The vaccines will be cured and preserved in a solution of fluoroquinolone/sodium hypochlorite (Clorox) for transportation prior to use. Vaccination will be supervised by military medics and prison guards.

Mission commander and part-time Trump University epidemiologist, Gen. Buck Turgidson, stated emphatically, “God willing, we will prevail in peace and freedom from fear and in true health through purity and the essence of our natural fluids.” Fluids free of a nasty virus, he meant to say. Carry on, glorious Speedo warriors, and may the Force be with you.

Jim Hamilton,

Florence

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 2 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0