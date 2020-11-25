 Skip to main content
Space for both opposing views

In response to Charles Brekjern’s letter of Nov. 23:

Donald Trump ignores climate change. He lied about the coronavirus. He inherited a vibrant economy and turned it into an economy requiring emergency funding. He made lying the norm, while truth became mostly a fond memory.

I admire Brekjern for seeking positive results, but as I plan for a family Thanksgiving via Zoom and wonder how long it will take for our economy to recover from Trump, I am unable to confirm any of the viewpoints expressed by Brekjern.

However, there is space for both Charles Brekjern and I to be encouraged and engaged going forward. I’m sure we both believe that when Americans work together, we can exceed expectations.

As President-elect Biden stated, “I know how deep and hard the opposing views are in our country on so many things. But I also know this as well. To make progress, we have to stop treating our opponents as enemies. We are not enemies. What brings us together as Americans is so much stronger than anything that can tear us apart.”

Lee Boman,

Missoula

