For the last several years, a nice gentleman has planted and tended the flower barrels and beds in front of the First Security Bank at the corner of Higgins and Broadway. That corner has evolved into a nice spot of color with dahlias, sunflowers and zinnias planted amid green ornamental grasses. We believe the beautiful garden at this corner has inspired other Higgins Avenue businesses to add to the charm of the "Garden City" by planting their own flowers.
We were very disappointed when we reached that corner yesterday to find all the flowers gone! Turns out, we were told, the property manager locked the water spigot closed, claiming it was costing too much to keep the flowers watered.
Being gardeners ourselves, we find it hard to believe this three- to four-month increase in the water bill is unmanageable for a Missoula businessman. But if so, we'd be happy to make a donation to help off set the watering costs if that would get the water flowing and the flowers replanted.
Kathy and Martin McAllister,
Becky Stensrud,
Lynda Roberts,
Kim Hulla,
Missoula