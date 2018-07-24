I urge everyone who cares about hunting, fishing, old growth forests, solitude or taxpayer waste to submit comments to Bitterroot National Forest on their Gold-Butterfly timber sale near Corvallis.
This huge timber project proposes to commercially log 9 square miles of the national forest, create 14 clearcuts of more than 40 acres each, log old growth, build 40 miles of roads and spread invasive weeds, losing $1.6 million of the U.S. taxpayers' money to do so.
For a hint of how the forest’s logging projects turn out, go view the results of the ongoing Westside timber project southwest of Hamilton by hiking or riding the Coyote Coulee Trail or by driving up the Lost Horse Observation Point Road. Although much smaller than Gold-Butterfly, the Westside project still built miles of new roads, logged and bulldozed roads through a popular non-motorized trail, and cut old growth.
More information on Gold-Butterfly is available on the BNF website under Land Management/Projects (https://www.fs.usda.gov/project/?project=51486) and also on the Friends of the Bitterroot website (friendsofthebitterroot.net). Comments must be submitted by July 30.
Jeff Lonn,
Hamilton