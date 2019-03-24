"Let's make America great again!" This is a great idea but many of us may define this differently than one another.
America is supposed to be a democracy, by and for the people. We all have some different interests and views of the issues, but one thing that is indispensable is our constitutional right to freedom of expression.
I agree with the president of the United States when he has said that there is too much animosity and negativity and that nothing will ever be accomplished by being pessimistic. I think that it is important for we people to vote and to express ourselves and to let our voices be heard. It's the attitudes of people that may "make or break" us.
Our POTUS and elected state and federal representatives need to hear from us and it's important that we write, make telephone calls, send emails and visit the people who are in office and attend town hall meetings, etc. Being rude and obnoxious will only get people a dial tone or no reply.
Regardless of gender, race, age, sexual identities, minorities, religions or political affiliations, we need to speak up and make Montana and America great again. Let's make America great again!
David Cockrell,
Missoula