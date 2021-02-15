Speak up against privatization of education

While living in Arizona, there were tax credits for public and private schools. You could donate $200 to a public school/$400 per couple. For private schools that donation was $1000. It became a scam. Parents at private schools donated so they could pay each other's tuition. Wealthy schools had more money donated than poor schools. Auditors were minimal and overwhelmed. It drained the public funds.

In the meantime, private schools and charters were exempted from testing requirements and paperwork, became segregated by race, religion, and ability and discouraged or had policies that minimized special need student attendance. These schools could hire non-certified teachers. Charters were fly-by-night operations-often closing unexpectedly.

In Montana, HB 279 would create new tax credits of $200,000. Corporations and wealthy individuals can take that tax credit. They also have HB 129 and 329 giving savings accounts for private schools and special education that do not even have to be spent in Montana.

These bills will not just hurt public schools. This will drain Montana's coffers for public needs- roads, utilities, and safety. Public schools are the heart of our rural communities. It is time to speak up against these attempts at privatization of education by the legislature.