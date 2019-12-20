We cannot live with ourselves if we do not say something about the impeachment of a corrupt president, and his administration having the backing of former KGB President Putin. Putin, who Donald Trump has praised over and over against our own intelligence.
"Moscow Mitch" McConnell and the brainwashed Senate seem to be working with the Russians, even mouthing word for word Putin's own words.
Are we ready for a takeover of our democracy, our beautiful country to be under the thug rule of a foreign adversary like Putin, where our citizens will live in fear of imprisonment or death if they are to speak their minds? Putin has a history of killing any opposition to him and his zillionaire thugs.
People, be very afraid; Putin, Trump and the Mitch McConnells are working with the Russians against all that was good and free in our country. Trump and McConnell have been kissing up to KGB-trained Putin from the start.
You have free articles remaining.
Speak up and vote against this mob corruption before we don't even have a vote. Today we heard Putin totally back Trump.
Joseph Gervais,
Corvallis