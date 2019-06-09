{{featured_button_text}}
Letter

Jean Curtiss is spot-on in her letter to the editor (June 2). I never agreed with a lot of the things that she promoted during her tenure as commissioner, but she would listen and worked hard for her constituents.

I do not believe that two people (our present commissioners) can give away property that we voted through a bond issue to purchase. This needs to be voted on by all taxpayers as this land will be needed, in the future, and is located in a very prime area.

Stand up, Missoula. Do not let this happen. Property values in that area are much more than they are saying and you will pay a lot more to replace this very ground.

Norman Carey,

Missoula

