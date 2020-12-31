Speak up to our legislators

"Are they sleeping in America? Are they sleeping all over the world?" — Sam, in the movie, "Casablanca."

Are you sleeping? After the most carefully monitored election in American history, the loser refuses to accept the results. Donald Trump is scuttling America and our armed forces. He is giving Putin everything he's asked for; destroying American airplanes that observe Russia's weapons violations; pulling American troops out of Germany, Afganistan, Iraq and Syria; and doing what he can to hamstring the incoming Biden administration. He has abandoned our most vulnerable allies, leading to the slaughter of hundreds of Kurds, who had saved many Americans.

The idiot who fired the Pandemic Task Force one and a half years before the pandemic got here has now fired the head of the "Defeat ISIS Taskforce." These people are critical to the incoming Biden administration and America's future.

Why the hell are the Republicans Steve Daines and Greg Gianforte sitting on their hands? Bleeding America dry to serve your party is disgusting, immoral and against your oath of office! Above that blood are American soldiers, men and women, Americans, Montanans.