Speak up to protect Great Burn

The Nez Perce-Clearwater Forest Plan is under revision. Comments are due Monday, April 20. This plan will affect management decisions for decades.

Presently there are recommendations to increase motorized access and reduce the size of the Great Burn Recommended Wilderness Area. Neither of these ideas are good for wildlife, the landscape or in the interest of the general public.

The area in question borders Montana running northwest of Lolo pass. Although it’s not in Montana, the wildlife and landscapes in question do not recognize man-made borders, and its being public land gives all Americans a voice in its management. This alpine area holds westslope cutthroat, wolverines (a candidate for the endangered species list), mule deer, black bear, elk and a native population of mountain goats that is already in decline. Anecdotal evidence suggests this decline is due to heavy motorized use in the winter. Besides the wildlife, hunters, anglers, nature lovers and recreationalists all stand to lose if these misguided recommendations take effect.