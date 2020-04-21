Speak up to save US Postal Service

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-839-6397 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

If you haven’t been following the big ticket “virus relief bills” going through Congress, you may not know that the United State Postal Service has not received any support (it’s predicted to run out of money by June).

In fact, this administration is steadfastly refusing to help our USPS, even though there is bipartisan support. Why not? That is the billion-dollar question. When I wrote my senators, I received this from Sen. Steve Daines:

“Thank you for contacting me to share your thoughts regarding the Unites States Postal Service (USPS). I value your point of view and share many of your concerns. I strongly support the mission of the Postal Service and appreciate its importance to Montanans.

"As you may know, the Postal Service can trace its roots to 1775 and the first Postmaster General, Benjamin Franklin. It has grown with our nation and presently serves over 159 million addresses six days a week through 620,000 employees. Over the last several years, rising costs and competition in the market space have left the Postal Service with staggering debt.