As I am writing this letter, I realize that it will not be seen by many. That's OK. I am simply speaking out. And speaking out is important and takes many forms.

On Sunday mornings I like to tune into "This Week With George Stephanopoulos" on ABC. George always has interesting guests and the panel is filled with excellent opinions and conversations.

But even on this program one very important element was missing on Sunday. And this same element is missing on most newscasts. What is missing is a thorough and repeated commentary about the need to save our democracy.

Presently, Donald Trump and his base have a dangerous fear-laden hold on our elected and appointed Republicans. The Republican party is in shambles. The Republican party is fractured by fear. I think this needs to be talked about, emphasized, and repeated over and over to and by "We the People." We need a healthy two-party system. We must vote. All of our next elections are so very important in saving our democracy and way of life in our nation.

I am speaking out.

Bob McClellan,

Missoula

