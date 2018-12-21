In response to letters from Ian Lange (Dec. 5) and William Ellen (Dec. 16), I, too, have a bone to pick with local police. As an old retired state patrolman, I would give anything to have my car, badge and ticket book back.
The 23rd Street Raceway is just one of my pet peeves, as no one obeys the 25 mph limit — up or downhill. Back in the day, I used radar on this street with speeds of up to 65 and above with some motorists.
Some years ago, there were some police radar units that worked 23rd fairly frequently. Now, I haven’t seen one in a year or more and then only a couple of times a year.
Missoula is a big area but one of these days a kid in the crosswalk here will get nailed. As it is, it’s tough to even back out of a driveway. And you better put the pedal to the metal because they will tailgate and push you down to the stoplight.
Just what are the local police doing? I very, very rarely see one working traffic.
Oh, and might as well take out all the traffic lights because people don’t heed them.
Dutch Meyer,
Missoula