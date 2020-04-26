Spend on health, not mass weapons

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

The United States is facing a massive public health crisis. As states respond to the shortages, strained budgets and overwhelmed responses in providing care to their constituents, national priorities demonstrate a lack of understanding of what Americans really need.

Nuclear weapons are only making the United States — and the rest of the world — less safe. We need to cease spending billions of dollars on dangerous weapons instead of spending money on public health, climate action, infrastructure, education and health care. Instead of spending billions of dollars on dangerous weapons, we need to refocus our national priorities on protecting the health of Americans and bolstering our nation’s ability to cope with such emergencies in the future.

In 2019, the United States spent $35.1 billion on nuclear weapons. Imagine that money being redirected to the COVID-19 response. According to the International Campaign to Abolish Nuclear Weapons, one year of U.S. nuclear weapons spending would pay for 300,000 beds in intensive care units, 35,000 ventilators, and the salaries of 150,000 U.S. nurses and 75,000 U.S. doctors.

We cannot go back to business as usual after the pandemic. This crisis has proven what has been saying all along — the system is unsustainable.