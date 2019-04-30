{{featured_button_text}}
Letter

What? Not another hotel being built downtown without parking. It's already so difficult to find parking that I often choose to not go downtown, because of the frustration.

And the people who come to stay in these fine hotels, are they going to enjoy driving around a town where you have to play dodge 'em around the potholes so you don't injure your vehicle and maybe yourself?

How about a little of the tax incentive money being spent on something the whole city can make good use of, like streets that are smooth and safe to drive on — not just for the fine vehicles of the people who come to visit and spend their money, but for the raggle-taggle vehicles of those of us who drive the streets on a daily basis and who work in the service industries that make visitors have an enjoyable stay.

Maybe this calls for another look.

Donna Warren,

Missoula

