Letter

It is often cussed and discussed that political treachery is composed of gerrymandering maps and voter suppression at the ballot box. The Republican Party, in particular, utilizes these measures to tactically win elections fraudulently.

A third component methodology, the infiltration of the opposing party’s formal organization with spies, is never mentioned anywhere, anytime.

It is possible to file lawsuits about illegal politically gerrymandered maps and illegal voter suppression atrocities by supplying legal evidence acceptable in a court case, but how does one produce such evidence for political spying that is not illegal?

I claim, with my legal and psychology training, I am able to tell who is a Republican by the way they talk and the expression on their face, but that is hardly a law violation or acceptable courtroom evidence.

Without valid legal evidence of a law violation, I keep my opinions to myself and must allow the travesties to continue unimpeded. Unsuspecting political organizations remain invaded by clever spies, often at high levels, as nothing can be done about it.

Bill Baum,

Whitefish

