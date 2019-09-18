Wake up, America. We have a president and his spineless Republican Senate who are allowing this one man to weaken our country in so many ways, taking away security, health care, lining his pockets and his family's with the money of our taxpayers to support his many golf courses, taking money from our military, destroying the Clean Water Act — every day a new destruction of what made America strong.
He is kissing up to dictator Vladimir Putin and the North Korean leader and actually wanted to invite the Taliban to Camp David. Putin of Russia is laughing hysterically.
There is an election in Russia now and Putin is having his thugs go in and arrest the opposition and most likely kill them. What do you think will happen if he takes over the U.S. with the help of his puppet?
One way to oppose this is to not vote for sycophants of Donald Trump like U.S. Rep. Greg Gianforte, who is all about doing Trump's bidding. He will take away our public lands; he has already been working on closing off public access.
No to Trump and no to Greg Gianforte.
Kay Gervais,
Corvallis