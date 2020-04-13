Spiritual energy is common thread

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-839-6397 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Easter time prompted me to have some reflections concerning my journey in trying to live a fulfilling life on earth.

I have been exposed to many religiously oriented teachings in my 88 years on earth. These teachings have promoted a range of beliefs and disciplines. Each teaching varies with its own protocol, practice and procedures. But beneath all this, I believe, there is one common thread.

That common thread is the emphasizing of an underlying spiritual energy within each of us. This inner spirit is available to each of us for developing a personal thought system which guides us into an uplifting and fulfilling life.

We presently live in a world so filled with anger, attack and chaos. But life is a classroom. The lesson here is we each can change our own world by bringing forth this spiritual energy into our thinking, speaking and acting.

When a troubling situation presents itself, I immediately have a choice. I can react with anger, fear and blame, or respond by choosing to consciously tap into my spiritual reservoir of love-energy. This immediately affects my thoughts, speech and actions.