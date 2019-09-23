In 1982 I was introduced to a program of spiritual psychology. Since then life has changed for me. With the tremendous divisiveness in our nation and world today, I am finding great relief and peace through this spiritually based mind-training program.
First of all, I have realized that the world is really a classroom. Every day there is a lesson for me to learn. The lessons always involve how I choose to think, speak, and act amid the tremendous chaos, confusion and anger in our world today.
This particular spiritual psychology program is not about changing anyone else. It is all about changing my mind and my response to the world around me. This mind-training encourages patience in seeking deeper understanding and compassion with things coming at me and things going on around me. This immediately eliminates a lot of harsh judgment, fear and anger. There is a spiritual dimension in which we are all created. This is always available to us as we live out our human life span.
The whole idea here is that nothing will really change in our world until we, as a collective, change our minds. And there are many religious and spiritually based teachings that help move us in this direction. This becomes a movement from the ground-up. It starts with each of us. Leaders become selected out of this mind-healing movement.
I am just sharing these thoughts in this way. Each of us has something to offer in our own way in this movement. It could be just a smile instead of a frown. A kind word instead of looking the other way. A call to someone in need. It's a "practice without peer." Good thoughts lead to good actions. Thoughts have great power. As we think, so we are.
One of my favorite spiritual psychology quotes is this: "All things are lessons God would have me learn."
Bob McClellan,
Missoula