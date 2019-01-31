Great letter to the editor by Chris Jones ("Border supporters will trade billions," Jan. 23).
Let's go one further. How about we demand local government identify local established folks who are homeless from transients. That way we can chose to support aiding those from our community who have come onto hard times, and let the bleeding-heart liberals take those who just want a handout home with them.
Can you imagine what we could do with the money we would save? We wouldn't need a free city bus system; we could afford to pay for taxi service. We would still have money to encourage companies with good-paying jobs into the community and help provide for our elderly on fixed incomes who have worked here and contributed most of their working lives. There could be money left over to provide free swimming pools and ice skating for our hard-working families' children and maybe even help our University of Montana students.
I can't imagine what it would feel like not to have government hands in our pockets to aid those who have no intention of being an asset to our community.
How about the peace of mind our hard-working parents would have when their children go out to play?
Terry Rice,
Missoula