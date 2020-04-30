Sports prioritized over education

Sports prioritized over education

{{featured_button_text}}

I guess the University of Montana is just a place to play sports and education runs a distant second. I've yet to see any athletic cuts, whether it be to staff or salaries. It's always professors or curriculum getting the ax.

Small wonder there has been such a decline in enrollment. Why would anyone want to attend a school where their class or instructor might vanish? The priorities of this institution are clearly backward.

Michael Wheeler,

Clinton

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Fewer Confederate battle flags
Letters

Fewer Confederate battle flags

Recently I spent a few days at St. Peter’s Hospital in Helena and was dismayed to see a truck in the parking lot flying a large confederate flag.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News