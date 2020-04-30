Sports prioritized over education

I guess the University of Montana is just a place to play sports and education runs a distant second. I've yet to see any athletic cuts, whether it be to staff or salaries. It's always professors or curriculum getting the ax.
Small wonder there has been such a decline in enrollment. Why would anyone want to attend a school where their class or instructor might vanish? The priorities of this institution are clearly backward.
Michael Wheeler,
Clinton
