Stakes are higher than a football game

I just graduated high school, class of 2020, and I understand what it’s like to lose the experiences and activities you waited your whole school career for. I know it sucks not to be able to watch a friend or family member play in the games they’ve been practicing for. I don’t want to diminish anybody’s problems, we are all struggling in this pandemic. That’s the point I want to get across. Even though it sucks that only 2 spectators are allowed per player, everybody is trying the best they can to maintain some sort of normalcy for students and athletes while trying to keep people safe. Montana may seem to be doing OK right now, but the stakes are higher than a high school football game. We’ve done well enough in our communities to open schools up this fall, let’s do our best to try to keep them open. This may require sacrifices from everybody: teachers, students, and parents. It may not be too bad now, but I’ve seen what can happen when COVID tears through a community, it is ruthless, and it is worth everybody pitching in to stop it.