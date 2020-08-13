You have permission to edit this article.
Stand for rights, offer peace, joy

Stand for rights, offer peace, joy

The answer to “what can we do in these troubled times?” is to continue to stand for individual rights versus statism and, in addition, offer the peace, promise and protection of Jesus to whomever crosses your path. Offer the believers prayer and the book of John, for starters, saying, “The Joy is yours for the asking.” Lead with and share the joy in your heart. We don’t want religion, we want Jesus. You have a life; live it, not in fear but with the peace that passes all human understanding.

John 14:27: “Peace I leave with you; my peace I give you. I do not give to you as the world gives. Do not let your hearts be troubled and do not be afraid.”

Bradley Williams,

Hamilton

