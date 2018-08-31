President Trump continues to move our country toward authoritarianism, from his immigration policy separating children from their parents at the U.S./Mexican border, and to calling our free press “the enemy of the people" — a phrase used by both Adolf Hitler and Joseph Stalin meaning you were subhuman and entirely expendable.
When I see young children at a Trump rally watch adults give the middle finger to our free press, and the adults laughing like it’s a comedy show, it’s a sad state of affairs. Have we become so desensitized to this fool, who is our president, that we have lost our moral compass? Or do many of us not give a damn about our country?
The Washington Post (not fake news, but real news) stated 558 days into Trump’s presidency: “President Trump has told 4,229 false or misleading claims.” “The Washington Post also reported that President Trump’s July 5 rally is Great Falls was his most untruthful day yet of his presidency, where 76 percent of the 98 factual assertions were false, misleading or unsupported by evidence.
We have an opportunity in less than 90 days to check President Trump’s executive branch of power, and to help elect legislative representatives that well not remain silent, but instead will hold the president accountable to the United States Constitution. This midterm election vote will be the most important vote you’ll make in your lifetime. Let’s not fail our country.
William B. Davis,
Helena