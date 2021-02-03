Stand up for truth, election legitimacy

An open letter to Senator Daines, Representative Rosendale and Governor Gianforte:

The Jan. 6 assault on our democracy resulted in six deaths, including one police officer and 140 police officers injured, the terrorization of our elected officials while conducting the business of our country and the desecration of our Capitol building. This assault was fueled in no small part by months of false narratives of election and voter fraud in the months leading up to and after the 2020 election.

Cisa.gov stated, “The November 3rd election was the most secure in American history.” Nearly all of the 86 lawsuits related to the 2020 election filed on behalf of President Trump were dismissed due to lack of evidence, yet he and his supporters continue to spread false claims of election fraud.

Three weeks after the insurrection, Homeland Security issued a threat bulletin warning of politically motivated violence.

Gentleman, it is time for you to stand up for truth and declare there was not widespread voter fraud, and Joe Biden is the duly elected legitimate president of the United States.

Your constituents and our democracy deserve truth.

Jeanette Hill,

Seeley Lake

