On May 25, the country witnessed the needless and horrible death of George Floyd. As firefighters and emergency medical technicians, we see many things that are seared into our memories throughout our careers; this sort of act should not be one of them.

We as a nation and community must not tolerate the brutality on display at that terrible event. We recognize that people across our country are in pain and we support the right to protest lawfully and peacefully. Peaceful protesters have been seen at the Missoula courthouse almost daily since the tragedy. We appreciate that our community has not turned to the violence and destruction seen in many cities.

Unions have a long history of standing up for civil rights, treatment of immigrant workers and standing up for what is right. Please have conversations at your workplace, and with friends and family that promote a common understanding of the history, meaning and impact that racism has on our country. Through an organized and peaceful movement, we can work to put an end to it.

Tavis Campbell,

president,

Missoula Firefighters

IAFF Local 271

