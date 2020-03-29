Stapleton's letter stupid, confusing

Secretary of State Corey Stapleton:

I’m a conservative and generally vote Republican. I read your recent letter promoting the importance of this year’s election and I must say it is one of the stupidest letters I’ve ever read from someone seeking political office!

You started out by weirdly leveraging your parents' generation of thriftiness into: "The hard times are back but don’t worry, we are in an election year!" If you would’ve stopped right there, your letter could have simply been just confusing, but instead it turned into stupid and confusing.

Here are your candidates for exceptionally stupid lines:

1. “It’s a fascinating time to be quiet.” What the?

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-839-6397 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

2. “Many small businesses will not make it.” I love your optimism.

3. “I think our grandparents (from the Great Depression) would recognize the world we are headed towards.” Your optimism is becoming contagious.

4. “It’s the perfect time for a crisis.” What in the hell?

And the winner goes to: “It's the perfect time for a crisis." Have I said stupid enough yet? Maybe just one more time for good measure.