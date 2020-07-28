You have permission to edit this article.
Stapleton should reimburse counties

Stapleton should reimburse counties

Montana Secretary of State Stapleton spent taxpayer's dollars to provide a primary ballot for the Greens. He was wrong to do this because the Montana Green Party did not submit a current set of bylaws, as required by law -- 13-38-104 MCA Current bylaws of the Montana Green Party were adopted at the May 13, 2018, State Convention in Bozeman. As of Friday, July 24, the SOS office does not have these bylaws on file.

SOS Stapleton should reimburse the counties for ballot prep and handling of the Green Party Primary.

Carole Mackin,

Helena

