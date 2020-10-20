 Skip to main content
Stark difference in political parties

Stark difference in political parties

On Saturday night I had the opportunity to attend a local Republican rally. The entire event was fill with love of country, love of God, love for families and one another.

Picking up the Sunday paper, the liberal left news media had given a huge platform of 11 letters filled with hate, anger, total disrespect for the rule of law and our president. The comparison was, to say the least, horrifying.

We have a side who believes in love and kindness and wants what is best for the people of this great nation, and we have a side who wants abortion on demand, infantcide, defund the police, a new green deal resulting in the loss of millions of jobs, tax hikes across the board, the support of violent protesters, open the borders, all illegals would be entitled to health care while our own people would be required to pay for it.

The comparisons are stark; make a wise choice, America.

Carol Salmonsen,

Florence

