Let me give you the "cross jurisdiction" quote of 2018-2019. We have an Indian girl missing. The mother goes to the tribal police. They send her to the Bureau of Indian Affairs. Here's the quote: "Government shutdown, no one on the job!" We have a girl missing. Red tape. Cross jurisdiction. Cross deputization.
Add the FBI, county, city. Now we need a state investigator to straighten things out. C'mon, man! Where's the coordinator of Indian Affairs? This missing and murdered Indian women, girls, boys, needs to start at the tribal level. We seem to be doing things "assbackwords"! Start "inward," then move "outward." Indian Country needs to get super involved. Missing Indian Girls Task Forces on all seven reservations. We have only hit the tip of the iceberg on this travesty.
The Indian elders need to take charge. County coroner on the autopsy: "Hey, I haven't done it; I needed three signatures first." OK, call the state investigator.
Donald A. Wetzel Sr.,
Helena