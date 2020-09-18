 Skip to main content
Start watching non-Fox news

Please start watching non Fox News. You must see the smoke because he thinks that raking leaves in forests. He has let 200,000 Americans die because it affects minorities more. He is going to destroy this country. He loves Putin and mouths his lines. If you are very rich, you got a real tax break. If not, he stops your money that you need. There are no jobs. He wants a third term. Give Joe Biden the chance. You need to rid us of Trump. Watch non Fox News and do it now. You and your family deserve it. Your country and the world are begging you.

Harold Stanley,

Missoula

