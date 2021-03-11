Start with sensible carbon pricing bill

The Associated Press article in Sunday's paper, "Biden's renewable energy goals challenging," reminds us that the Congress is closely divided and that climate change legislation may not be so easy to pass. Advocates may need to make "concessions."

I respectfully suggest not concessions, but starting with the tasty low-hanging fruit. How about some sensible carbon pricing legislation? Something that starts easy and rises predictably over time to make a serious market signal to transfer to a clean energy economy. Something that would return the proceeds to the people, and not be so much of a carbon tax but rather a carbon fee and dividend program.

Such a something already exists; it is the Energy Innovation and Carbon Dividend Act. Bipartisan legislation with bipartisan appeal. Promoting this would give Montana's Congressional delegation a chance to shine. U.S. Sen. Steve Daines, U.S. Sen. Jon Tester, U.S. Rep. Matt Rosendale — this is your moment to do something transformative. Let Congress serve the people!

Jennifer Allen,

Kalispell

