 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Start with sensible carbon pricing bill

Start with sensible carbon pricing bill

{{featured_button_text}}

The Associated Press article in Sunday's paper, "Biden's renewable energy goals challenging," reminds us that the Congress is closely divided and that climate change legislation may not be so easy to pass. Advocates may need to make "concessions."

I respectfully suggest not concessions, but starting with the tasty low-hanging fruit. How about some sensible carbon pricing legislation? Something that starts easy and rises predictably over time to make a serious market signal to transfer to a clean energy economy. Something that would return the proceeds to the people, and not be so much of a carbon tax but rather a carbon fee and dividend program.

Such a something already exists; it is the Energy Innovation and Carbon Dividend Act. Bipartisan legislation with bipartisan appeal. Promoting this would give Montana's Congressional delegation a chance to shine. U.S. Sen. Steve Daines, U.S. Sen. Jon Tester, U.S. Rep. Matt Rosendale — this is your moment to do something transformative. Let Congress serve the people!

Jennifer Allen,

Kalispell

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
1

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

I want my flag back
Letters

I want my flag back

I am tired of watching thugs who fly the Stars and Stripes side by side with the confederate stars and bars. To assert that those two symbols …

Overwhelmed by alien urbanites
Letters

Overwhelmed by alien urbanites

Insurrection is a burning thing and it makes a fiery ring. America’s empire "has fallen into a burning ring of fire, and the flames go higher …

What is a ranger?
Letters

What is a ranger?

A park ranger is your friend. He is the embodiment of the law in the park. His presence keeps me safe. He enforces the rules and sees to it th…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News