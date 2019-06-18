June 13 I read a letter to the editor exclaiming that all who do not like the behavior of the current president are somehow ungrateful of the economy that exists — primarily the stock market. I will not go to the obvious retort, in that the economy was inherited, much the same as was Donald Trump's $413 million.
Those of us old enough to remember the phrase “It’s the economy, stupid” would have to agree somewhat to the letter published today. That would be if these were normal times. These are not normal times.
Let’s look closely at the importance of the economy in the past. A man named Mussolini had an economic adviser who brought about an economy that grew by 20% and unemployment fell by 77%.
There was a chancellor, and later führer, in Germany who improved the economy through public works such as construction of 4,300 miles of Autobahn. There was a massive military buildup which put millions to work. The goal for full employment was met (on paper) by 1939.
I could go on, but my point is that in normal times “it’s the economy” applies. To those who are tuned into reality, these times are not normal.
Erwin Curry,
Missoula